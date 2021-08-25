Presentation will highlight positive biomarker data that corroborates the positive efficacy data from two Phase 2 studies of ANVS401

Dr. Maccecchini to present virtually, Thursday, August 26, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Annovis, Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Maria Maccecchini, PhD, Founder, CEO and President of Annovis Bio, will present at the Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Summit 2021, held on August 25 and 26, 2021.

Dr. Maccecchini's presentation, "Positive Biomarker Data Corroborates the Positive Efficacy Data in Two Phase 2 Studies with ANVS401", will take place virtually at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

A copy of Dr. Maccecchini's slide presentation is available on Annovis Bio's website here.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We have two ongoing Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study our drug improves memory loss and dementia associated with AD, as well as body and brain function in PD. For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "plan," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

