PRO Unlimited, the modern workforce management platform provider, announced today that it has been named both a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in Everest Group's "Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021." Everest Group recognized PRO's MSP for its ability to deliver proven managed services to clients worldwide, while also giving it high ratings in the areas of Vision and Capability and Market Impact.

PRO registered one of the highest spends under management growth rates compared to other providers. Similarly, there was significant growth across a diverse subset of worker categories, including temporary workers, independent contractors and services procurement. Increases in consulting and advisory services also contributed to the company's Leader ranking. Additionally, the recent acquisitions of Brainnet and PeopleTicker, as well as PRO's exclusive partnership with Eightfold AI, also led to the company's Leader designation.

"Since day one, our primary goal has been to provide clients around the world with the industry's most comprehensive and dynamic platform, coupled with proven workforce management strategies, to meet their unique program needs," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited. "We aim to deliver demonstrable value to our customers through program management expertise and ongoing innovation. This assessment by one of the industry's leading analyst firms tells us we're succeeding in our mission."

Akeroyd added: "Our clients trust us to help optimize their end-to-end workforce management needs and to help them navigate the complex talent landscape."

The CWM assessment segmented 25 CWM/MSP providers into Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers categories. Each provider was evaluated on market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. Everest Group's research methodology uses four categories to produce its results, which are intended to allow for insight and action throughout the industry. The categories include a series of robust definitions, surveys, and requests for information from across the industry.

"PRO Unlimited's sustained investments in expanding its suite of offerings, backed by its proprietary VMS, is enabling it to strengthen its presence in the contingent workforce space," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its tech-enabled solutions for direct sourcing and DE&I, strong analytics and rate intelligence capabilities, and holistic services procurement management offerings have led to its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on the Everest Group CWM/MSP PEAK Matrix 2021 and as a Star Performer on the Everest Group Services Procurement SOW PEAK Matrix 2021.''

"PRO Unlimited has not only been expanding its solution offerings in the areas of MSP and SOW services, but also in the areas of direct sourcing; compliance and payrolling; rate optimization; and, last but not least, data aggregation, analytics and data-driven consulting services. With its comprehensive contingent workforce management platform approach and its investments in technology and data/analytics, PRO has also placed itself on a fast track toward what Everest Group has dubbed 'MSP 4.0.,'" said Andrew Karpie, Contingent Workforce Industry Analyst.

PRO Unlimited's CEO, Kevin Akeroyd, will be at the Staffing Industry Analysts Contingent Workforce Summit Sept. 20-21, 2021 speaking on a keynote panel, "The Next Generation of Innovation in the Gig Economy." He will discuss trends in the contingent management space, the tech-driven innovations to watch for and how we can expect them to evolve in the future.

About PRO Unlimited

Servicing hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Modern Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. For more information, visit https://prounlimited.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

