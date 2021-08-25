Conamix wins Technology Research Award at CleanEquity Monaco 2021 Hosted by Innovator Capital

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity Monaco 2021, the forum for sustainable technology innovation, hosted by Innovator Capital and the Monaco Economic Board, closed on Friday, 23rd July with the Awards Ceremony in the presence of His Excellency, Monsieur Bernard Fautrier.

An independent panel of industry expert judges selected Conamix, Inc. to receive the award for Excellence in the Field of Environmental Technology Research.

Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital commented: "We were honoured to be the chosen platform hearing the full Conamix story for the first time as Charlotte, CEO, launched the company out of 5 years of stealth mode at CleanEquity Monaco 2021. The judges recognised clearly the tremendous potential of the company and its research to make a real difference in the world."

Conamix is working to dramatically lower the price of batteries for transportation in order to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles world-wide. Based in Ithaca, New York, USA and led by CEO Charlotte Hamilton and CTO Bart Riley, the company is using multiple breakthroughs in material science to unlock the potential of sulfur as an ultra-low-cost cathode material for lithium-ion batteries. Conamix has over 28 families of intellectual property and exclusive license to technology from Cornell University, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and Stanford University. The company has been operating in stealth mode to improve battery performance with support from Volta Energy Technologies, Hegemon Capital and New York Ventures since 2016. More information can be found at www.conamix.com.

Charlotte Hamilton, CEO of Conamix said: "CleanEquity Monaco was a fantastic event to finally launch Conamix onto the world stage. The venue was just right to share our work with a likeminded audience who are all seeking to make a dramatic difference in the world through technology. The partner companies presenting, and the industry representatives in attendance, were all top notch change agents moving innovation and sustainability forward on a global stage. We were honoured to be a part of the event."

CleanEquity thanks, in particular: The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, MIT Solve, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis Fuels.

CleanEquity Monaco will be returning to the Principality of Monaco in 2022.

