Bitcoin Association to host BSV blockchain conference in Miami

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today announces that it will host a one-day BSV blockchain conference in Miami on September 1, 2021.

Hosted at the SLS Brickell hotel, the one-day conference will centre on the development of large-scale enterprise, consumer and government applications of blockchain technology using the BSV network. Hosted by Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, the event agenda features a line-up of distinguished speakers from across the blockchain space representing an array of industry verticals, including:

Roy Bernhard - Chief Visionary & CEO, Fabriik and The Bayesian Group

Gregory Bledsoe - Chief Organisational Engineer, Unbounded Enterprise

Joe DePinto - Co-founder & CMO, Haste Arcade

Dominic Duffy - Director of Marketing, nChain

Matt Dickson - Co-founder & CEO, BitBoss

Steve Lawrence - President, EHR Data

Xiaohui Liu - CEO, sCrypt

Connor Murray - Co-founder & CEO, Britevue

Simit Naik - Director of Commercial & Strategy, nChain

Robert Rice - Founder & CEO, Omniscape

Luke Rohenaz - Co-founder & CEO, TonicPow

Phillip Runyan - Managing Partner, Veridat

George Siosi Samuels - Managing Director, Faia

Zachary Weiner - Founder, VXPass

Elizabeth White - Director, BSaV

To register your interest in attending, complete the application form on the Bitcoin Association website to secure your complimentary place.

The BSV network is used by both public and private entities as the basis for their blockchain-based applications because of its unique ability to scale unbounded, enabling diverse data functionality, micro and nano-payments, enhanced capacity and massive throughput capabilities (the BSV network demonstrated 50,000 transaction per second throughput earlier this year during a live test), all at a predictably low cost (the median transaction fee on the BSV network in 2020 was less than 1/50th of a U.S. cent [reported data from bitinfocharts.com]).

Earlier this month, the BSV network set a world record when a 2 gigabyte (GB) block was successfully mined on its blockchain - the largest ever mined on a public blockchain. The new world record was set at block height 700606 on August 16, 2021, at 15:20:11 (UTC), containing 1,999,941,397 bytes of data.

To learn more about the BSV blockchain and the array of businesses using its network, visit bsvblockchain.org.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen said:

"Bitcoin Association is delighted to resume its in-person business events programme with a BSV blockchain conference in Miami on September 1. With a focus on large-scale blockchain applications, join leaders and pioneers from a variety of sectors as we explore the future of technology using the only blockchain that scales to meet the high volume needs of enterprise, consumers, and government - BSV."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem - enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others - working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.