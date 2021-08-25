Green Check Verified Adds Banking and Tech Veterans to Leadership Team Amidst Company Expansion

Cannabis banking leader hires David Bagley and Matt Fitzgerald to key executive roles

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced David Bagley as executive vice president and chief growth officer and Matt Fitzgerald as vice president of engineering as part of a larger company expansion. The company also recently promoted Co-founder Mike Kennedy to chief strategy officer.

Bagley joins GCV with over thirty years of experience as a C-Suite growth executive serving the fintech and regulatory technology (regtech) industries in roles for both Fortune 500 companies and equity backed SaaS/PaaS organizations. Most recently, David served as chief revenue officer at Continuity, a notable provider of regtech solutions to the financial services industry. He previously served in a senior leadership role at Fiserv, as well as chief executive positions at One Point Financial, Nancy Creek Capital, and Specialty Caseworks among other private equity backed companies.

"I could not be more pleased to join Green Check Verified at this exciting time," said Bagley. "There is a wave of financial institutions entering this line of business - as clearly demonstrated by Green Check's growth over the past eight months - and the company is uniquely positioned to be the leading provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions for institutions that want to bank this market in an impactful way."

Fitzgerald joins GCV with more than two decades of experience in technical alignment strategies in complex environments, enterprise road maps, integration and information processing from data sources, data visualization and reporting, database administration, and delivery of high-end solutions. He previously served as vice president of data platform for Dynata, the world's largest first party platform for insights, activation, and measurement.

"GCV is both a pioneer and the leading innovator in cannabis banking," said Fitzgerald. "When I look at what's been accomplished to date, as well as the ambitious product roadmap for the next six months and beyond, I know the team is laser-focused on offering a truly special, continually-improved solution to the market. I'm proud to help guide that."

The hiring of Bagley and Fitzgerald is part of a larger company expansion to support the growing number of financial institutions adopting GCV's end-to-end cannabis banking platform. Recent hires include:

Cherie LaFlamme, director of product - LaFlamme has over 15 years experience working in product management and marketing, specializing in SaaS-based security and compliance solutions for financial institutions.

Julie Mott, lead relationship manager - Mott has more than two decades of experience working for banks and credit unions in operations, retail, and lending. Prior to joining GCV, Julie was the vice president and deposit operations manager for a $1.3 billion financial institution based in Rhode Island.

Leigh Vadas, director of customer success - Vadas's background is in working with enterprise-level customers to achieve return on investment (ROI), and she has built and managed world class customer success teams. Over her 15 years of experience in software and technology services, she has served in key customer success roles at DarkOwl, MJ Freeway, and Ping Identity.

Micah Fields, customer success engineer - Fields has successfully implemented compliant cannabis banking programs for financial institutions across the U.S and managed business portfolios exceeding $100 million. Prior to joining GCV, Micah served as assistant vice president and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) officer at an Arkansas-based financial institution.

Milena Paz, QA engineer - Paz has over a decade of expertise in software engineering. She has achieved ISTQB certification, exhibiting her extensive knowledge in software. Prior to joining GCV, Milena served as a software engineer for companies in a variety of industries.

"Bringing on this new wealth of banking, technology, and customer success talent allows us to continue to lead the market and build on our unprecedented growth in 2021," says Kevin Hart, founder and CEO. "It also gives us the resources to continue to innovate and provide our partners with the cutting edge of what's possible in compliant cannabis banking solutions."

GCV is now providing technology and advisory services that enable financial institutions to develop compliant, efficient, and successful cannabis banking programs across 34 states. In July, the company also announced that it had raised a total of more than $8 million, following the closing of an oversubscribed $3 million in Convertible Note Financing.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) offers a suite of compliant regulatory banking technology solutions and advisory services for financial institutions. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, we focus on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide the services and technology needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com

