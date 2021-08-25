Anzeige
BMS ENGINEERING CO., LTD: BMS Engineering Expands the Global Business and Strengthens Its Technology

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / BMS Engineering (CEO: Donald Kim) speeds up its overseas expansion. It aims to expand to the global market with its own technologies and outstanding competencies of its employees.

BMS Engineering is a company manufacturing its products according to the standards of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS), and Deutsche Industric Norman (DIN).

It has been receiving attention by exporting Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Pressure Vessel, Pressure Piping, and Heat Exchange to worldwide markets, including the US, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Recently, it has approved its market competitiveness with the Gas Turbine Cooling Air Cooler and Fuel Gas Heater used for the Gas Turbine Plant. Also, it is acknowledged as a technology- centered company with a welding technology to achieve low-temperature toughness related to the high-temperature Chrome & Molybdenum materials.

In addition, BMS Engineering manages various industrial boiler design and manufacturing businesses as a certificate holder of ASME Code (S·U·PP·STAMP), which is the standard for designing, manufacturing, and inspecting the technologies of boiler and pressure vessels authenticated by ASME.

On top of its outstanding technical professionals, several in-house professional engineers with experiences and differentiated skills lead the company's competitiveness. Above all, it secures the certified professionals by the International Professional Engineers Agent (IPEA) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and exhibits the unrivaled technology know-hows.

The official from BMS Engineering commented with an emphasis that "BMS Engineering has hired the Authorized Piping Inspector (API), Authorized Pressure Vessel Inspector (API), Certified Welding Inspector (CWI & CSWIP) and International Welding Engineer(IWE) and it is expanding its capacity that manages the quality satisfying the outstanding technological requirements. Also, it will continuously invest in R&D to expand its influence on the global market in the future."

Media Contact

Company: BMS ENGINEERING CO., LTD
Contact: DONALD KIM
E-Mail: do_kim@bms-eng.co.kr
Telephone: +82-51-931-0105
Address: 18, 17th street, Garise1-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan-si, Republic of Korea
Website: www.bms-eng.co.kr

SOURCE: BMS ENGINEERING CO., LTD



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661291/BMS-Engineering-Expands-the-Global-Business-and-Strengthens-Its-Technology

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
