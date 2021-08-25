Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
25.08.21
15:59 Uhr
3,100 Euro
-0,006
-0,19 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0823,13416:39
3,0863,13016:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2021 | 16:05
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Glenfiddich spearheads the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for its whisky delivery

Hexagon Agility, a world-leading provider of natural gas transportation solutions, applauds Glenfiddich, the most-awarded single malt whisky brand, for its commitment to further greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions by producing its own RNG for use in its delivery trucks equipped with Hexagon Agility's ProRail compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems with Type 4 composite technology.

Glenfiddich is leading this sustainability initiative to address the Scotch Whisky Association's (SWA) climate change targets of net zero GHG emissions by 2040. To obtain these reduction levels, Glenfiddich is using RNG derived from its production waste residues to power its fleet of delivery trucks. The unique technology was developed by its parent company William Grant & Sons.

"It has taken more than a decade for Glenfiddich to become the first distillery to process 100% of its waste residues on its own site, then to be the first to process those residues into RNG fuel to power its trucks, and finally to be the first to install an RNG truck fueling station supplied by our on-site renewable energy facility," said Kirsty Dagnan, William Grant & Sons' Dufftown Site Leader.

"We are proud to have achieved these renewable energy breakthroughs in our industry, and to be working with a pioneering partner such as Hexagon Agility as we scale up the de-carbonizing benefits of this closed-loop process across our entire transport fleet."

RNG, made from organic waste, is a pipeline quality gas fully interchangeable with CNG and is the cleanest commercial fuel available. The RNG produced by Grissan will reduce GHG emissions up to 95% when compared to diesel and other fossil fuels.

"We congratulate Glenfiddich in becoming the first whisky distillery to process 100% of its waste residues into RNG to power its trucks," said Eric Bippus, Hexagon Agility's Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. "RNG is a game changer not only for whisky distilleries but also for the heavy-duty trucking industry looking for the lowest emission fuel available today."



For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communication, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: + 47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com?

Jelena Rowe, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Hexagon Agility
Telephone: +1 310 872 0535 ¦ jelena.rowe@hexagonagility.com



About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow us on social media.



About Glenfeddich

GLENFIDDICH is the world's most awarded single malt Scotch whisky. Today, Glenfiddich is run by the fifth generation of the Grant-Gordon family and is one of the few remaining family-owned and operated distilleries in the world. Glenfiddich continues to be a progressive spirit in challenging malt whisky conventions while also staying true to legacy, by keeping the traditional production techniques established by founder William Grant.

Attachments

  • Glenfiddich RNG truck (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23c13ce0-e8bd-4fb2-b56b-343eb16c9fea)
  • Refuelling the truck (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cfa1595-0adf-484f-94ae-4825720d5b77)

HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.