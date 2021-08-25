BMS ENGINEERING CO., LTD: BMS Engineering Expands its Overseas Influence with Outstanding Technologies and Experts

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / BMS Engineering (CEO: Donald Kim) is drawing attention after announcing its global market expansion. It plans to achieve outcomes from international business with its own technologies obtained from the longstanding know-how, outstanding in-house experts, and solid authentications and certifications.

BMS Engineering produces the Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Pressure Vessel, Pressure Piping, and Heat Exchanger with certifications of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering (ASME), Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS), and Deutsche Industric Normen (DIN).

Currently, it exports its products to the US, Canadian, Middle East Asian, and Southeast Asian markets and is warming up to secure the global market share. Recently, it successfully manufactures the Gas Turbine Cooling Air Cooler, and Fuel Gas Heater used at the Gas Turbine Plant and shows its competitiveness.

Also, it is acknowledged with its welding technology that secures the low-temperature toughness regarding the high-temperature Chrome & Molybdenum materials. The BMS Engineering operates various industrial boiler design and manufacturing businesses as the ASME Code (S·U·PP·STAMP) Certificate Holder for designing, manufacturing, and inspection of the boiler and pressure vessel.

The number of in-house professional engineers with differentiated skills and experiences leads the company's competitiveness on top of its unique technologies. Moreover, it is proud of the unmatched experts certified by the International Professional Engineers Agreement (IPEA) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

The company official said that 'the company has a pool of professionals who are Authorized Piping Inspector (API), Authorized Pressure Vessel Inspector (API), Certified Welding Inspector (CWI & CSWIP), and International Welding Engineer (IWE) and is taking steps to become a company that satisfies the strict technology requirements of the global market.' Also, he emphasizes that 'BMS Engineering is putting continuous efforts in R&D to expand its influence in the global market.'

Media Contact

Company: BMS ENGINEERING CO., LTD

Contact: DONALD KIM

E-Mail: do_kim@bms-eng.co.kr

Telephone: +82-51-931-0105

Address: 18, 17th street, Garise1-ro, Gangseo-gu, Busan-si, Republic of Korea

Website: www.bms-eng.co.kr

SOURCE: BMS ENGINEERING CO., LTD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661295/BMS-Engineering-Expands-its-Overseas-Influence-with-Outstanding-Technologies-and-Experts