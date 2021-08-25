Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.08.2021 | 16:16
Customertimes Announces Expanded Salesforce Industries Focus

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes is announcing an expanded focus on its Salesforce Industries practice throughout EMEA and North America.

With the acquisition of Vlocity in 2020, Salesforce continues its push into industry vertical solutions. Customertimes is a Salesforce Master Navigator, and with deep experience across all Salesforce Industry clouds, it is well-positioned to deliver outstanding business results for any industry project.

Internationally recognized for its strong Salesforce partnership, this practice expansion will allow Customertimes to continue to deliver true digital transformation for complex verticals like Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Comms & Media, and Utilities.

"Currently, the industry is experiencing a huge gap in Vlocity skills," says Rinoy Varkey, Practice Head & SVP Salesforce Industries (Vlocity) at Customertimes. "We are here to fill that gap. We have the right people in place at the right time - our 800+ certified global Salesforce consultants can handle any project from the ground up or help with staff augmentation on existing projects."

"With more than 1400 Salesforce certifications and leading Salesforce Industries Cloud experts on our team, we are known for our value-driven service offerings and efficient program delivery," adds Adriano Acciaroli, VP EMEA at Customertimes. "We have engagement models that suit any region or customer segment with uncompromising quality and support."

Key areas of engagement currently include Enterprise Product Modelling, Enterprise Product Catalog Development/Configuration, CPQ Technical Architecture, CPQ Development/Configuration, and OmniStudio Consultation/Development.

To learn more:

  • Visit us at: https://customertimes.com/services/salesforce-industries
  • Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/2763511/admin/
  • Talk to a Salesforce Industries expert: experts@customertimes.com

About Customertimes
Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1300+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

Media Contact:
Meriel Sikora
Customertimes
212-520-0059
meriel.sikora@customertimes.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
