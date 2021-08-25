Anzeige
WKN: A2QBSN ISIN: NO0010890304 Ticker-Symbol: 606 
Tradegate
25.08.21
17:36 Uhr
2,157 Euro
-0,008
-0,37 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1612,20517:50
2,1612,18917:50
25.08.2021
Aker Carbon Capture Capital Markets Day

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture invites investors, analysts and media to its first capital markets day on September 9, 2021.

At the event, Aker Carbon Capture's management team, key industrial partners and third-party experts will share updates on the overall carbon capture market, our technology trends and developments and our innovative offerings like Carbon Capture as a Service.

The event will take place as a video webcast from CET 15:00 on September 9.

Broadcast details will be available on https://akercarboncapture.com/investors/events/cmd/

CONTACT:

Media contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/r/aker-carbon-capture-capital-markets-day,c3403146

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/i/cmd-invitation,c2947491

CMD Invitation

