Mittwoch, 25.08.2021
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 
Xetra
25.08.21
17:29 Uhr
5,204 Euro
+0,074
+1,44 %
25.08.2021 | 16:17
Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
25 August 2021 at 17:10 EET

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 4 851 070 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's employee share purchase plan in accordance with the rules of the plan. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 4, 2021.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 29 448 114.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
