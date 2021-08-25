Atlas Mara Limited Announces BPR Sale Completion to KCB & Notice to Investors

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Atlas Mara Limited ('Atlas Mara' or the 'Company', and including its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), the sub-Saharan African financial services group, hereby provides an update on the strategic transaction for the sale of Atlas Mara's entire shares in BPR.

As announced on 26 November 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with KCB Group Plc ('KCB') for the sale of Atlas Mara's entire shareholding (being 62.06% of the issued share capital) in BPR (the 'Transaction').

The Company is pleased to announce that having successfully secured the necessary regulatory approvals and consents, and fulfilled all other agreed closing conditions, the Transaction was completed, with KCB assuming ownership and control for the operations of BPR effective on 25 August 2021.

Additionally, Atlas Mara announces it will be releasing its Full Year 2020 results for financial year ending on 28 February 2021, on 31 August 2021.

Contact Details:

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA) is a financial institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

