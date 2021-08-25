Netcoins.ca Renews Commitment to Security in Wake of Major Bitcoin Theft

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / In light of recent news stories, Netcoins.ca has renewed its efforts to provide the most secure cryptocurrency transactions. Multiple news stories, including this Newsweek article, tell the story of the theft of over $600 Million in cryptocurrency. In response, Netcoins will be working with its partners, BitRank & QLUE, to make sure their customers are safe using the latest in blockchain analytic and forensic tools.

In addition to their active security measures, Netcoins continues to bring its customers the latest information on cryptocurrency security advances. For example, the first story on their Blog is about Ethereum starting the process to upgrade to version 2.0 and offer more security and ease of use. Netcoins sees no reason to not buy Bitcoin as part of a diverse portfolio. As mentioned in the article about the theft, the hackers are already being forced to return the stolen assets using security features built into cryptocurrency. At Netcoins, they offer real human beings you can get in touch with easily. Customers can get an answer in minutes during business hours through live chat, phone, email or our help center.

Netcoins.ca President Mitchell Demeter responded to news of the theft, "Safe transactions for our customers has always been our first priority. Our security measures continue to exceed industry standards. We are grateful that none of Netcoins customers were affected by these hacks, but not surprised. We will continue to work with our industry partners to ensure that every transaction is safe and secure."

ABOUT NETCOINS.CA

Founded in 2014, Netcoins started out by providing a Virtual Bitcoin ATM solution to over 170,000+ stores across 3 continents, and also operated a private brokerage service for institutional and larger scale crypto investors. As the crypto industry evolved, we've since pivoted to a cryptocurrency trading platform, which users can access online 24/7 through a web or mobile browser at Netcoins.app. Our leadership team has been strengthened by diverse experience - including that of our president, Mitchell Demeter, who founded the world's first Bitcoin ATM.

Now, we've also made significant investments in technology, offering a simple and streamlined onboarding process, tight security and 24/7 instant trades. We understand that what you do with your money matters. We also know that cryptocurrency can seem like a complicated process. That's where we come in. We build trust by taking the guesswork out of crypto and by delivering results.

We're excited to be part of your crypto journey. From education, to innovation, to our zealous customer service, we are here to be your trusted resource for all things crypto. We can't wait to bring you onboard!



