Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA8492111072 SpotLite360 IOT Solutions Inc. 25.08.2021 CA84921X1078 SpotLite360 IOT Solutions Inc. 26.08.2021 Tausch 1:1

CA6092861096 Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. 25.08.2021 CA60928P1071 Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. 26.08.2021 Tausch 6:1

MONETA GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de