SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), the leading sports e-commerce and tech platform, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September 2021:

Deutsche Bank European TMT Conference, September 2-3, 2021: Chief Executive Officer Stephan Zoll and Chief Financial Officer Alex Johnstone will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Citi Global Technology Conference, September 13, 2021: Chief Executive Officer Stephan Zoll and Chief Financial Officer Alex Johnstone will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About SIGNA Sports United

Based in Berlin, Germany, SIGNA Sports United is a leading global sports e-commerce and tech platform in Bike, Tennis, Outdoor and Team Sports with more than 7 million active customers and close to 500 million annual webshop visitors. SSU combines iconic webshop brands such as Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, Outfitter and many more. More than 1,000+ brand partners, 500+ independent offline retailers and more than 15 million digital sports community members are connected to its platform. For more information, visit www.signa-sportsunited.com.

