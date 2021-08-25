Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
WKN: A2DMAB ISIN: SE0009581192 
Frankfurt
25.08.21
08:04 Uhr
0,190 Euro
+0,004
+2,16 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOYLU AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOYLU AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2021 | 17:29
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Hoylu AB receives observation status (446/21)

On August 20, 2021, Hoylu AB published its interim report for the second
quarter of 2021 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Hoylu AB (HOYLU, ISIN code SE0009581192, order book ID 133092) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
