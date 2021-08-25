DJ Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

25 August 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below:

% of Votes % of Votes Resolution Votes for votes against votes withheld* cast cast ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 To receive and adopt the Company's report and accounts for 97,900,810 100 0 0 252,245 the financial year ended 31 March 2021 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year 97,764,095 99.99 6,753 0.01 382,207 ended 31 March 2021 THAT annual Directors' remuneration paid in 2020 and 2021 3 in excess of the GBP175,000 aggregate remuneration limit be 98,080,232 99.99 253 0.01 72,570 confirmed, ratified and approved 4 To elect Chris Ireland as a director 98,153,055 100 0 0 0 5 To elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director 97,982,550 99.83 170,505 0.17 0 6 To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director 97,422,856 99.26 730,199 0.74 0 7 To re-elect David Ian Hunter as a director 77,927,130 79.39 20,225,925 20.61 0 8 To re-elect Ian Thomas Mattioli as a director 81,118,074 82.64 17,034,981 17.36 0 9 To re-elect Matthew Wadman John Thorne as a director 97,422,881 99.26 730,174 0.74 0 10 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company 98,153,055 100 0 0 0 11 To authorise the directors to agree and fix the auditor's 98,153,055 100 0 0 0 remuneration 12 To grant the directors authority to allot ordinary shares 95,894,490 97.7 2,258,565 2.3 0 in the capital of the Company SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 13 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment 87,871,616 89.53 10,281,439 10.47 0 of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 14 To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on the 84,629,886 86.56 13,145,761 13.44 377,408 allotment of Ordinary Shares 15 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of 98,085,519 99.99 200 0.01 67,336 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company That a general meeting, other than an annual general 16 meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' 91,502,718 93.22 6,650,337 6.78 0 notice That the Articles produced to the meeting be adopted in 17 substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing 95,152,109 96.94 3,000,946 3.06 0 Articles of the Company

*NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

The votes received against resolution 7 to re-elect David Hunter as a Director of the Company comprised 4.8% of shareholders and were predominantly made by indices. UK proxy voting agencies supported the resolution but, where possible, the Investment Manager will continue to seek feedback on the underlying issues through regular engagement with shareholders.

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at marketoversight.fca.org.uk and will shortly be available for viewing.

