Mittwoch, 25.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
25.08.2021 | 17:34
Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 25-Aug-2021 / 16:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 August 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: 

% of  Votes   % of  Votes 
       Resolution                         Votes for votes against  votes withheld* 
                                           cast       cast 
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 
1       To receive and adopt the Company's report and accounts for 97,900,810 100  0     0   252,245 
       the financial year ended 31 March 2021 
2       To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year 97,764,095 99.99 6,753   0.01  382,207 
       ended 31 March 2021 
       THAT annual Directors' remuneration paid in 2020 and 2021 
3       in excess of the GBP175,000 aggregate remuneration limit be  98,080,232 99.99 253    0.01  72,570 
       confirmed, ratified and approved 
4       To elect Chris Ireland as a director            98,153,055 100  0     0   0 
5       To elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director          97,982,550 99.83 170,505  0.17  0 
6       To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director            97,422,856 99.26 730,199  0.74  0 
7       To re-elect David Ian Hunter as a director         77,927,130 79.39 20,225,925 20.61 0 
8       To re-elect Ian Thomas Mattioli as a director        81,118,074 82.64 17,034,981 17.36 0 
9       To re-elect Matthew Wadman John Thorne as a director    97,422,881 99.26 730,174  0.74  0 
10      To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company    98,153,055 100  0     0   0 
11      To authorise the directors to agree and fix the auditor's  98,153,055 100  0     0   0 
       remuneration 
12      To grant the directors authority to allot ordinary shares  95,894,490 97.7  2,258,565 2.3  0 
       in the capital of the Company 
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 
13      To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the allotment  87,871,616 89.53 10,281,439 10.47 0 
       of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company 
14      To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on the 84,629,886 86.56 13,145,761 13.44 377,408 
       allotment of Ordinary Shares 
15      To authorise the Company to make market purchases of    98,085,519 99.99 200    0.01  67,336 
       ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company 
       That a general meeting, other than an annual general 
16      meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days'   91,502,718 93.22 6,650,337 6.78  0 
       notice 
       That the Articles produced to the meeting be adopted in 
17      substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing   95,152,109 96.94 3,000,946 3.06  0 
       Articles of the Company

*NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

The votes received against resolution 7 to re-elect David Hunter as a Director of the Company comprised 4.8% of shareholders and were predominantly made by indices. UK proxy voting agencies supported the resolution but, where possible, the Investment Manager will continue to seek feedback on the underlying issues through regular engagement with shareholders.

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at marketoversight.fca.org.uk and will shortly be available for viewing.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
              www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
         www.camarco.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  120779 
EQS News ID:  1228928 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228928&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2021 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
