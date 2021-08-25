Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892502 ISIN: AT0000922554 Ticker-Symbol: ROI 
Tradegate
25.08.21
18:50 Uhr
53,40 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0054,0019:15
53,4053,8018:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE47,020-0,25 %
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG53,400,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.