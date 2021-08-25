Etheric Networks Announces New High-Speed Wireless Internet Base Station Serving Watsonville and Moss Landing

Expanded service in South Santa Cruz and North Monterey Counties addresses the rising demand for reliable home connections and dedicated community networks

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Etheric Networks , the leading provider of wireless internet service in the Bay Area, today announced that its newest tower is now providing service to Watsonville and Moss Landing. This expansion brings significant new internet options to hundreds of businesses and residences and strengthens Etheric's ability to support robust private community networks in hard-to-reach areas.

The ongoing COVID 19 pandemic has forced businesses, schools and social groups to work, learn and build community online. Many of these changes could be permanent, making access to reliable internet an even more critical part of our infrastructure. Today's news furthers Etheric's ongoing mission to provide reliable broadband to the underserved in California.

Fixed wireless delivers internet via radio waves transmitted from a tower to an antenna located on the exterior of a home or business. Because the receiver and the transmitter require a clear line of sight in order to communicate, every installation requires a survey to confirm service availability. Energy independence for reliable uptime - Etheric's new Watsonville tower is entirely independent of the power grid, with solar-powered systems backed up by natural gas generators that ensure internet service is not interrupted by PG&E power outages.

Etheric's new Watsonville tower is entirely independent of the power grid, with solar-powered systems backed up by natural gas generators that ensure internet service is not interrupted by PG&E power outages. Fixed wireless meets new demands for private community networks - Interest in private communication hubs to provide needed bandwidth to those working and learning from home has increased significantly over the last year. Etheric's dedicated fiber backbone and one-hop peering connections to all major Bay Area data centers allows the company to rapidly deploy community-wide solutions that can offer significant savings for members.

Kyle Garrone, Production Manager at Far West Fungi, said: "Etheric Networks came through for us! After suffering with slow DSL for years, we now have fast, reliable broadband that makes every day easier. It has been a game changer - no more lag time or failed transactions mean happier employees and confident managers. We are looking forward to adding more smart agriculture tools like sensors and monitors. Etheric stands behind what they build, and will work with you every step of the way to make sure you get exactly what you need. All of our offices now work together seamlessly, and we couldn't be happier with the service."

Alexander Hagen, CEO, Etheric Networks, said: "These are extraordinary times, as households and organizations struggle to get reliable broadband access for working and learning from home. We are seeing an incredible demand, and our investment in new infrastructure could not have come at a better time. Etheric was founded to bring customers together, and we are dedicated to continuing this legacy as we explore new ways to provide powerful services to our community."

To learn more about Etheric's internet services contact us today at 650-800-6904.

About Etheric Networks

Etheric Networks is a leading internet service provider dedicated to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable connectivity for business, government and residential clients. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Etheric spans the greater Bay Area, using a wholly-owned fiber optic backbone and licensed broadband fixed wireless towers.

