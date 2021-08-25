San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Treasure, a fast-growing B2B Fintech company providing cash management solutions, has closed its Seed + round led by Peter Thiel and Jump Capital.

Last year disproportionately impacted small and midsize businesses, and showed how much of a need there is to improve their financial health. "When we talk to CFOs, they all share the same frustration about the lack of access to customized solutions and opportunities to improve their company's bottom line. And this is what Treasure provides," shares Sam Strasser, Treasure's CEO.

"This is an exciting time for Treasure. We are the only fully automated platform which identifies and seamlessly re-invests businesses' idle cash into higher-yielding funds," adds Strasser. "We are enabling every business to monitor their cash flow in real-time and derive returns from their finances which makes our mission and value proposition unique."

This new funding comes less than a year after Treasure raised its Seed round, which included Katalyst, Mithril, Taizo Son family office, and several famous Silicon Valley and Wall Street individual investors.

Treasure has doubled its headcount over the last six months, led by an impressive duo. Sam Strasser, founder/CEO, is a serial entrepreneur with 15 years of experience building B2B, SaaS companies. Ben Verschuere, co-founder/CIO, is a seasoned investment manager who previously oversaw capital allocation at renowned financial institutions. Echoing this, Strasser mentions, "What we have built at Treasure is truly special. Via our technology, we empower every business CFO to access the same types of tools that big corporations deploy daily with their treasury department. It is all about building the future of finance and providing superpower to business CFOs."

With this raise, the company is looking to expand its fast-growing team further. "We are excited and humbled to welcome Peter and Jump Capital in this round. Their track records speak for themselves. This is a big seal of approval for Treasure,' said Ben Verschuere.

After successfully launching its platform earlier this year, Treasure unveiled the Treasure Reserve account - a higher-yielding account designed for business cash management needs, currently yielding between 0.75 %-2.75% (net of fees).

Treasure has big plans for the coming quarters following the rapid growth it is experiencing from its customer base.

Treasure is a fintech software company located in San Francisco, California. It has created a full-stack suite of financial products and tools designed for SMBs' CFOs to accurately track their cash flow in real-time and monetize their short-term cash with Liquid Sense (Treasure proprietary transaction AI).

Recently launched, the Treasure Reserve account is a first of its kind - a higher-yielding account designed for the exact needs of SMB, currently yielding between 0.75 %-2.75% (net of fees).

Treasure transforms cash flow into revenue opportunities, turning finance departments from cost centers to profit generators.

