Embracer Group publishes Annual Report 2020/2021

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group today publishes its Annual Report for the financial year 2020/2021. The Annual Report is attached to this press release and available on the company's website: https://embracer.com/investors/reports-presentations/.

A digital and brief version of the Annual Report is also available on the company's website: https://embracer.com/year-in-brief-21. If you require a printed version, please contact ir@embracer.com.

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 80 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 8,500 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

