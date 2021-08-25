Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
WKN: A0JLZV ISIN: NL0000360618 
Tradegate
25.08.21
16:10 Uhr
15,190 Euro
+0,110
+0,73 %
SBM Offshore N.V.: Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

August 25, 2021

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period August 19, 2021 through August 25, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through August 25, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Centre of the Company's website.

Share Repurchase Program
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:
Total Repurchase Amount EUR 150,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 39,291,125
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 2,765,000
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 14.21
Start Date August 5, 2021
Percentage of program completed as at August 25, 2021 26.19%
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:
Trade DateQuantity RepurchasedAverage Purchase PriceSettlement
Amount
August 19, 2021 228,000 EUR 14.45 EUR 3,294,579
August 20, 2021 244,000 EUR 14.41 EUR 3,515,251
August 23, 2021 179,000 EUR 14.65 EUR 2,623,105
August 24, 2021 243,000 EUR 15.01 EUR 3,646,887
August 25, 2021 188,000 EUR 15.16 EUR 2,850,898
Total11,082,000EUR 14.72EUR 15,930,719
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore's current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.


CorporateProfile

The Company's main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company employs approximately 4,570 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies "SBM Offshore" or "the Company" are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 25, 2021

Financial Calendar DateYear
Trading Update 3Q 2021 - Press Release November 11 2021
Full Year 2021 Earnings - Press Release February 10 2022
Annual General Meeting April 6 2022
Trading Update 1Q 2022 - Press Release May 12 2022
Half Year 2022 Earnings - Press Release August 4 2022


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra
Group Treasurer and IR

Mobile: +31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17
E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations
Vincent Kempkes
Group Communications Director

Mobile: +377 (0) 6 40 62 87 35
E-mail: vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Attachment

  • Press Release Week 33&34 - August 19 to August 25, 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7ed6d3ed-cfbf-4577-9679-70af2335a624)

