Monique van Stiphout Joins Fragomen

Business immigration veteran integral to strategic growth of firm's DC office

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragomen is pleased to announce that leading Washington, DC immigration lawyer Monique van Stiphout has joined the firm as a DC-based partner, effective today.

"Monique's experience dovetails perfectly with our practice, including our ambitious expansion plans and goals as the preeminent global immigration law firm, and our vision for the future," said Andrew Greenfield, managing partner of Fragomen's DC office and member of the firm's executive committee.

van Stiphout's career as a business immigration attorney spans more than 20 years, including the last 10 years with DC immigration firm Maggio & Kattar, where she has built her practice and deep expertise with clients in the financial services, financial technology, hospitality, higher education, and aviation sectors.

"Monique has all the exceptional qualities we seek in a lateral partner and that we cultivate in Fragomen lawyers-passion for our field, commitment to client service, hard-won insight, and a creative approach to her practice," Greenfield said. "It's a perfect fit, and we're excited to work with her."

van Stiphout is especially experienced in helping her clients' legal, HR, and Global Mobility departments navigate and comply with frequent regulatory and policy shifts implemented by federal immigration agencies. This includes her command of a broad range of immigration sponsorship strategies and her successful track record of advising and defending clients facing I-9 and other government compliance audits.

The daughter of Dutch immigrants, van Stiphout maintains longstanding ties to The Netherlands and looks forward to collaborating with her new colleagues in Fragomen's Amsterdam office, which opened earlier this year.

"My whole career has been dedicated to client service," said van Stiphout. "That's why I am thrilled to join Fragomen. As the preeminent firm for business immigration, Fragomen offers a unique platform that opens new opportunities for my clients-and exciting possibilities for collaboration with talented colleagues."

She is accompanied in the move by several team members, including associate Basim Kamal, who brings several years of business immigration experience and the same commitment to providing clients with excellence in service delivery and legal knowledge.

