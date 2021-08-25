Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (FSE: LL1) (OTCQB: LHLNF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that demand for its Mike Tyson branded Iron Energy drink has accelerated across all geographic sales regions across the United States, and management is placing an order for an additional 100 containers of Iron Energy from Foodcare Group.

Stan Lis, CEO and Director of LeanLife, states: "All initial products from our first containers have been pre-sold. Further orders are coming from our distribution partners across the US. The pace of orders has increased the past couple of weeks, and we anticipate that we will need to order an additional 100 containers in the next couple of months. Some of these new orders are from nationally known retailers, and we will provide an update once these retailers launch these products throughout the United States."

The Company intends to provide further updates on details of retail distribution as major retailers launch this product across in the United States.

About LeanLife Health and its Brand Positioning in the Marketplace

FoodCare Group, the supplier and manufacturer of Iron Energy, by Mike Tyson, is a market leader in Poland's energy drink market and is a leading brand in the Middle East. We believe, Iron Energy will also appeal to North American consumers and will quickly gain retail and consumer acceptance and trial.

The annual market value of the combined U.S. and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over $14 billion (USD). According to Allied Market Research, the global energy drinks market size was valued at $53.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, LeanLife now first offers Iron Drink, a Mike Tyson branded energy drink to the consumers in the United State. LeanLife will be aggressively priced and shelf positioned, to appeal to a broad consumer base. A good market shares growth will be expected.

Consumer preference and the increased occasions for energy drink consumption are growing the category. Iron Energy will participate in this phenomenon through category and organic growth. The broad base of health and sport oriented consumers will be attracted to this unique product alternative. Iron Energy is enjoying great success in the European market. We believe Iron Energy will offer a similar success story in North America due to its compelling brand attributes, product taste and energy benefits.

For more information, please contact:

Stan Lis, CEO

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control including, the Company's ability to compete with large food companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; the ability to complete sales under the sales agreement. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

