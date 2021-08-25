Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC.: Dunamis Clean Energy Partners Join Apple's Impact Accelerator for Innovative Minority-Owned Businesses Focused on Environmental Action

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners announces that it has been selected to join the Apple Impact Accelerator, a new program for minority-owned businesses that are creating environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation and smarter chemistry. Dunamis is one of 15 businesses selected for Apple's first Impact Accelerator cohort.

"Dunamis is excited and honored to participate in the inaugural cohort of Apple's Impact Accelerator Program. Climate change is a substantial threat to our society and communities of color around the globe are disproportionately impacted by this threat. Our engagement in the Impact Accelerator is twofold: to utilize the mentorship and supplier training graciously provided by Apple to accelerate the growth and capabilities of our company; and to play a value-add role, as a black woman-owned energy efficiency firm, in achieving Apple's momentous commitment to carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 while also focusing on equity solutions for communities of color," stated Natalie King, CEO, and Founder, Dunamis Clean Energy Partners.

As part of the three-month Impact Accelerator program, Dunamis will participate in courses, live sessions, and one-on-one meetings with Apple team members to identify opportunities to align with Apple's environmental goals.

With ongoing mentorship from Apple and an expanding Impact Accelerator network, Dunamis will have access to continuous growth and networking opportunities with alumni companies that share a commitment to the environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first Impact Accelerator class, and look forward to seeing how these innovative businesses will expand their work to protect the planet and our communities," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. "On our journey to our 2030 carbon neutral goal for our supply chain and products, we're determined to help create a greener and more equitable future for all people. The businesses we're partnering with today are poised to become tomorrow's diverse and innovative industry leaders, creating ripples of change to help communities everywhere adapt to the urgent challenges posed by climate change."

Apple has committed to be carbon neutral for its entire business and supply chain by 2030 and is already carbon neutral for its corporate operations. The Impact Accelerator was announced last year as part of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative focused on addressing education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform. Complete announcement can be read here; https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/08/apple-selects-15-black-and-brown-owned-businesses-for-impact-accelerator/ .

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, LLC, founded in 2012, is a woman-owned MBE certified company providing Energy Management and Efficiency Services for commercial and industrial customers throughout the US. In 2015 Dunamis vertically integrated its operations to become an original equipment manufacturer of LED Lighting. Due to its past business success, Dunamis secured a contract to provide environmental cleaning and janitorial services to several coal-fired utility power plants in Michigan. Dunamis has become a leader in this industry by deploying innovative programs and technology that improve performance and efficiency. Building on its expertise in the energy sector and leveraging its exceptional customer service experience, Dunamis began designing, prototyping and locally manufacturing Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for the residential, commercial and public markets. The Michigan based enterprise specializes in providing intelligent, reliable, and user-friendly products and services that reduce energy waste and optimize efficiency for large commercial, industrial and utility customers.

