Market America Worldwide - SHOP.COM's International Convention Brings the Next Chapter of Entrepreneurial Business Innovation to Life With New Ways to Shop Online, Interactive Livestream Sales Tools & So Much More

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / From Aug. 26 through Aug. 28, thousands of entrepreneurs from around the world will experience Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM's annual International Convention (MAIC2021) from the comfort of their own homes or, once again, in-person at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Following current Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as well as state and local guidelines, this year's International Convention will be held as a hybrid event, allowing entrepreneurs from around the world to experience the next chapter of business innovation from wherever they are most comfortable. Corporate leadership will be setting the stage on fire with announcement after announcement that includes groundbreaking business building tools to help the company's distributors, known as UnFranchise® Owners (UFOs), grow their own businesses. Even more, a multitude of new and market-driven products will be introduced and most importantly, new ways to shop online while also accessing a whole new customer base will be made accessible to all UFOs worldwide.

"I'm so excited for our upcoming International Convention because in so many ways it represents the next chapter for Market America, SHOP.COM, and the UnFranchise Business," said JR Ridinger, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM. "Being together with UnFranchise Owners from around the world, whether it be in person or through online interactions, is always such an important aspect of these events because it reinforces the teamwork and relationships we've formed together over the years. We've always worked together in harmony as we continue to blaze new trails to success and cultivate new opportunities for entrepreneurial inclusion and growth. Together we're writing the story of our success, and the next chapter begins at MAIC2021!"

Also new for MAIC 2021, in-person attendees will enjoy a visually bold and interactive concourse, filled with experts on all things Market America Worldwide and SHOP.COM, including Sezzle. Sezzle (ASX:SZL) is a financial technology company and highest-rated "buy now, pay later" online payment provider that allows online shoppers the convenience of paying in four easy installments over six weeks with zero interest. Now, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM's partnership with Sezzle offers this unique and valuable way for UFOs, their customers and consumers to shop online.

"We are thrilled to take part in MAIC2021. We are really looking forward to interacting with the UnFranchise Owners. We will help answer any questions, while also providing a live demonstration on how easy it is for UFOs and their customers to Buy Now and Pay Later with Sezzle," said Sezzle Chief Revenue Officer, Veronica Katz.

SHOP LIVE, powered by Verb Technology Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:VERB), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, will also have a booth at MAIC2021. There, attendees will be able to take a deeper dive into this powerful new sales tool. Attendees can learn expert tips on making the most of their live, interactive SHOP LIVE events, including how to set up the clickable in-video icons. These clickable icons will allow their customers to purchase products with "buy-it-now" buttons, receive additional product information, schedule follow-up appointments, and access other customizable, interactive features, for a fun, social, and friction-free experience during their SHOP LIVE event.

"Without a doubt, SHOP LIVE is the biggest and best tool we have ever released to the field," said Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide. "We are always on the lookout for the next advancement in technology that places the power of effective sales in the palms of our UFOs' hands.

SHOP LIVE is an interactive business-building game changer when it comes to building your own business. It is, by far, the next evolution of sales success that empowers UFOs to sell any product at any time from the comfort of their own home 24/7."

The continued success of the Shopping Annuity® and the UnFranchise® Business - the company's signature program and Ridinger's brainchild that enables smart shoppers to convert money they already spend on everyday purchases into supplemental income - will be the primary focus at International Convention. Ridinger will share what UFOs can expect the next chapter of their UnFranchise Businesses to look like. Additionally, MAIC2021 attendees will get an exclusive first look at some of the hottest new and exclusive Market America products launching throughout the remainder of 2021 that will also prove valuable to help build UFOs' businesses in the first quarter of 2022.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Ashley will take the main stage to announce a number of new and relevant Market America-exclusive products, including Neuro Focus, which is formulated with clinically supported ingredients to optimize brain vitality. Neuro Focus offers the functional ingredients often referred to as nootropics. Nootropics are ingredients that may help or support cognitive function in healthy adults; in particular, executive functions, memory, creativity and motivation. Neuro Focus was formulated to help us with the mental agility and to get things done without mental exhaustion. Heart Health Blood Pressure and Vascular Support, a cutting-edge formula for blood pressure and vascular health will be unveiled. This product is ideal for individuals looking to support healthy blood pressureor maintain blood pressure within a normal range for their age group. Among a multitude of other new products launched at MAIC2021, Shopping Annuity Premium Wellbeing Tea will be unveiled as an invigorating and refreshing herbal tea with a balance of botanicals like ashwagandha and licorice for helping push through the day-to-day routine. Ideal for those that want a supportive tea to enhance their health practice and keep up with the demands of the day. *

On Friday, Aug. 27, Loren Ridinger, Co-Founder & Senior Executive Vice President of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, will take the stage to help attendees understand that progress equals happiness. UFOs fully grasp that their happiness is tied directly to their commitment to continually work, to move forward and to progress in their own business.

"Progress is a process. It does not happen overnight. There is no quick fix or magic potion," said Ridinger. "Progress comes from time, from commitment and hard work, from within each person who understands that trying and failing is progress! Trying and failing is one step closer to succeeding. When you fail, you eliminate spending another second on what doesn't work and start focusing on what works. You keep eliminating and eliminating what doesn't work until you progress to not only what can work but what will work. Progress is what you will find that equals happiness. At MAIC 2021, I want you to tell me what will make you happy. We'll do our part to give you everything you need to help you start progressing to reach your own personal happiness."

Loren, who is also the founder of the Motives® line of cosmetics, has some extraordinary beauty products that will be unveiled at MAIC2021, including the Motives Sublime Eye Shadow Palette. Social life is coming back, and it's infused with festive optimism for this year's holiday season! Even if we need to keep the celebrations to a tight-knit group, we still need to bring on the glam. Motives Sublime Luminizing Jelly is the perfect addition to the Sublime Eye Shadow Palette. This jelly-like gloss is a multitasking highlighter, designed to be worn over makeup to add a glossy look to eyes, cheekbones, lips, collarbones, everywhere! Among several other MAIC2021 beauty "must haves," the new Motives Hand-Held Mixing Palette is the product beauty lovers will use endlessly to mix and create endless new colors and shades. Whether you use the palette to mix serum/SPF into your foundation, mix one of the new Sublime Luminizing Jellies with your favorite eye shadow or just to apply product to keep the back of your hand free of unwanted stains, you will find more ways than one to take advantage of this innovative tool. It cleans off easily with a makeup wipe or your favorite cleaner.

Not to be missed on Saturday, Aug. 28 is Steve Ashley, President & COO of SHOP.COM who will be announcing the next chapter in purchasing product on all SHOP.COM sites in all of Market America Worldwide's various Market Countries. Ashley will demonstrate how to purchase product on SHOP.COM while also explaining how a new method of payment can open doors to a multitude of new and loyal customers for UFOs worldwide.

As usual, celebrity guests and close friends of the Ridingers will take part in International Convention both in person and via video conference, and for the first time ever, MAIC2021 will host a live Saturday Night Celebration featuring none other than Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx and Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Joseph 'Fat Joe' Cartagena, the company's President of Urban and Latino Development who will both take the main stage for two electrifying performances like no others.

Additional celebrity guests/speakers include but are not limited to businesswoman, actress and producer La La Anthony with MAWC2021 corporate speakers NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen and Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Joseph 'Fat Joe' Cartagena, the company's President of Urban and Latino Development.

Previous events have been attended by superstars Thalia, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Serena Williams, Alejandro Sanz, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Swiss Beatz, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Eva Longoria, Tony Romo, Carmelo Anthony, Daymond John, Paulina Rubio and Marc Anthony, among many others. Additional surprise celebrity appearances are expected this week.

"Being a born entrepreneur means putting everything you have into a dream that could actually become your dream come true. You just have to be willing to put in the time and the effort and have the right mindset. MAIC2021 is all about the next chapter, your next chapter as an UnFranchise Owner, as a dreamer who is willing work smarter to make your own dreams come true," said Loren Ridinger.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Earnings discussed are atypical and the success of any UnFranchise Owner will depend upon the amount of hard work, talent and dedication which he or she devotes to building his or her Market America business. For typical earnings, see www.market-america.info/mais

About Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

Market America Worldwide is a global e-commerce and digital marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity® . Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and with eight sites around the globe, including the U.S., Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Further, SHOP.COM ranks 19th in Newsweek magazine's 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 52 in Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2021 Top 1,000 Online Marketplaces, No. 79 in Digital Commerce 360's 2021 Top 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 11 in the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 Primary Merchandise Category Top 500. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and was ranked No. 15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2020. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

For more information about Market America Worldwide: MarketAmerica.com

For more information on SHOP.COM, please visit: www.SHOP.COM

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

Follow VERB here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/

VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ

Download verbMAIL here: verbMAIL on Microsoft AppSource Store

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for 2.4 million Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at retailers. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt in to a credit-building feature called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 29,200 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For more information, visit Sezzle.com .

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook| Twitter

CONTACT:

Sezzle U.S. Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com

SOURCE: Market America Worldwide

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661412/Market-America-Worldwide--SHOPCOMs-International-Convention-Brings-the-Next-Chapter-of-Entrepreneurial-Business-Innovation-to-Life-With-New-Ways-to-Shop-Online-Interactive-Livestream-Sales-Tools-So-Much-More