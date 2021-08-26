Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical stellt das `MUST HAVE´ für den COVID-Herbst vor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923923 ISIN: BMG8165U1009 Ticker-Symbol: SAK 
Frankfurt
26.08.21
08:04 Uhr
0,296 Euro
-0,002
-0,67 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2920,33010:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SINOPEC KANTONS
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LTD0,296-0,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.