DGAP-News: Comcast Houston

Comcast's Internet Essentials Program Teams Up with Texas Education Agency to Connect Texas Students and Families with Internet Access at Home



26.08.2021 / 05:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Comcast's Internet Essentials program and Region 4 Education Service Center (Region 4 ESC) have partnered with the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) Connect Texas Program to ensure students within TEA's Texas footprint have access to reliable, commercially available home-based fixed broadband internet services free of charge.

Comcast is one of the service providers stepping up to ensure Texas students can reliably engage in virtual learning with its Internet Essentials service. Internet Essentials is Comcast's signature digital equity initiative and is available for $9.95 a month (plus applicable taxes and fees).

'Quality internet connectivity at home is critical for academic success, and we are proud to partner with Region 4 ESC to help reduce learning gaps and provide increased opportunities for students to have in-home access to the internet,' said Ralph Martinez, Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast Houston.

"Providing stable high-quality internet to the students of Texas at home is a critical component of any long-term solution for closing the digital divide for our state,' shared Gaby Rowe, Project Lead, Operation Connectivity. 'The TEA Connect Texas program is designed to empower school districts and parents to do just that."

With a goal of connecting 40 to 60,000 students, the TEA Connect Texas Program (TEACT) is designed to help close the digital divide for Texas school children in kindergarten through twelfth grade and provide access to at-home connectivity and digital devices. Additionally, TEACT will provide a strong implementation and customer support structure for school systems that want to participate in a broadband roll-out program but may not currently have the available personnel or resources to administer it.

Families who participate in TEA's Connect Texas program can take advantage of Comcast's Internet Essentials service, the nation's largest, most comprehensive, and most successful high-speed internet adoption program for low-income households. In 10 years, it has helped connect nearly 1 million low-income Texans to broadband Internet at home, most for the very first time.

Region 4 ESC, located in Houston, Texas, is the lead agency for this important program. Through OMNIA Partners' cooperative purchasing program and partnership with Region 4 ESC, districts across Texas have the opportunity to provide home-based broadband internet access to their students.

Through these combined efforts, school systems across Texas will be able to provide the fixed internet solutions their students require for ongoing access to remote educational tools and accelerated learning, which will help school systems to better address the post-COVID learning challenges many Texas students are likely to face.

For more information visit: TEA Connect Texas Program

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Misha McClure

+1 832-547-6783

Misha_McClure@cable.comcast.com

https://houston.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct