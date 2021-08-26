Caverion wins a EUR 41 million technical solutions project in Tampere region, Finland - Centralised wastewater treatment is one of the region's most significant environmental investments

Caverion Corporation Investor News 26 August 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has been awarded the electrical and HVAC contracts for the Sulkavuori Central Wastewater Treatment Plant. The total value of the agreements signed with Tampere Region Wastewater Treatment is EUR 41 million. The total value of the construction work following the central treatment plant's excavation is EUR 161 million.

Sulkavuori Central Wastewater Treatment Plant will be built inside rock. Caverion's responsibilities include electrical and HVAC work as well as the installation of building automation and water mist systems.

"The wastewater treatment plant to be built in Sulkavuori is the most significant part of our project, which also includes two large wastewater pumping stations and wastewater transfer pipelines from the existing wastewater treatment plants in Tampere. The electrical and HVAC work included within the scope of Caverion's agreement is highly demanding and absolutely key to the future operation of the plant. We are pleased that these contracts will be carried out by an experienced contractor," says Timo Heinonen, Managing Director of Tampere Region Wastewater Treatment.

"We are delighted with the trust the customer places in us and the opportunity to participate in this significant environmental investment in the Tampere region. We want to enable sustainable, safe and smart solutions for growing urban areas. Good cooperation between the project participants provides an excellent starting point for collective success," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Division Finland at Caverion.

Wastewater treatment for the next 100 years

Underground construction and the large construction site present special challenges for the installation of technical solutions. The ventilation of underground spaces is subject to strict requirements due to the build-up of various gases, which requires a high level of treatment performance from the systems.

In addition to Caverion, the other implementation partners include the main contractor consortium consisting of Kreate Oy and Aki Hyrkkönen Oy as well as Skanska Infra Oy and Valmet Automation Oy. The work will start at the beginning of 2022 in Sulkavuori and finish at the end of 2025. The large project will centralise the wastewater treatment of six Tampere region municipalities in the Sulkavuori treatment plant.

The state-of-the-art central wastewater treatment plant represents a significant environmental investment. Its wastewater treatment performance will be so high that even while the population of the Tampere region and the amount of wastewater increase, the environmental load on Lake Pyhäjärvi and its downstream waterways will decrease and their recreational value will increase. The central wastewater treatment plant will ensure the effective regional treatment of wastewater for a long time to come and satisfies increasingly strict permit conditions. Wastewater can be treated in the Sulkavuori plant for the next 100 years.

Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Finland, tel. +358 50?390 0941, kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com

Timo Heinonen, Managing Director, Tampere Region Wastewater Treatment Ltd, tel. +358 40 820 2695, timo.heinonen@keskuspuhdistamo.fi

