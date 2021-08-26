- (PLX AI) - SoftwareONE half year adjusted EBITDA CHF 109.1 million vs. estimate CHF 115 million.
- • Half year adjusted EBITDA margin 26.3% vs. estimate 28.8%
- • SoftwareONE guidance re-iterated; sees strong prospects for second half
- • Half year EPS CHF 0.35 vs. estimate CHF 0.41
- • Sees expected recovery in Software & Cloud and a strong backlog in Solutions & Services, with EBITDA margin profile expected to benefit from front-loaded investments and improved operating leverage in the second half of the year
- • Rodolfo J. Savitzky named new Group Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Hans Grüter who will retire at the end of 2021
