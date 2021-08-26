- (PLX AI) - Eurazeo has entered into exclusive discussions to sell its stake in Seqens to SK Capital and to the company's existing French shareholders: Ardian, Mérieux Equity Partners and Eximium.
- • The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to the fulfillment of the standard conditions precedent for this type of transaction
- • Through the sale of its Seqens stake, Eurazeo would make a 1.8x return on its initial investment, with potential earnouts that could result in a multiple of 2.0x, depending on the company's future performance
EURAZEO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de