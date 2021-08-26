CGSB to Host 7th China Economic Symposium on September 1

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) will be hosting the 7th China Economic Symposium, offering insightful perspectives on the country's economic transformation and illuminating the real meaning behind the headlines. At a time of uncertainty and division, CKGSB's multifaceted take on business that cuts across borders and sectors, offers leaders globally the nuanced and balanced view of China that they need. The Symposium convenes 10 experts, academics, and business leaders to share their insights, exchange ideas and explore China's economic development in the past, present and future. The webinar will be held from 3:00-6:00pmBeijing time (8:00-11:00am GMT) on 1st of September, 2021 on Zoom.

This year's event will illuminate the challenges and drivers for China's economy - carbon neutrality, impact investment and prospects for the industrial economy - focusing on areas where common ground is necessary to forge a more sustainable future. Speakers include Xiang Bing, the Founding Dean and Professor of China Business and Globalization at CKGSB; Wang Huiyao, Founder and President of Center for China and Globalization; and Wei Jianing, Former Deputy Director-General of the Macroeconomic Research Dept at the Development Research Center of the State Council. CKGSB's Professor of Economics, Li Wei; Professor of Accounting and Finance, Liu Jing; and Professor of Finance Gan Jie will reveal their latest research findings and economic indices. Other speakers include New Development Bank's Leslie Maasdorp; IDG Capital's Yu Xinhua; PwC's Elton Huang; and The Economist's Mattie Bekink.

The CKGSB China Economic Symposium convenes global thought leaders to deliver insights, generate ideas and make the connections needed to create an economically sustainable future in China and around the world. This flagship event has been held around the world from Beijing to London and Melbourne since 2014.

About Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Established in Beijing in November 2002 with support from the Li Ka Shing Foundation, CKGSB is China's first privately-funded and research-driven business school. Located across China in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen with global offices in New York, London and Hong Kong, the school offers innovative MBA, Executive MBA, Business Scholars Program (DBA), and Executive Education programs. For more information, please visit http://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/.