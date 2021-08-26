- (PLX AI) - The Norwegian Competition Authority ("NCA") issued a reasoned Statement of Objections against DNB's contemplated acquisition of Sbanken.
- • The Statement of Objections is based on the NCA's preliminary concerns related to possible effects on competition caused by the acquisition in the market for fund distribution
- • DNB will now thoroughly examine the Statement of Objections and the NCA's preliminary assessment of how the acquisition may affect competition in the market
- • The parties have until 16 September 2021 to reply to the Statement of Objections
- • The final deadline for the NCAs review will expire on 7 October 2021
- • The NCA may however at any stage close its investigation of the acquisition provided that it finds that the criteria for intervention is not met
