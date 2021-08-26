Hybrid capabilities and new suite of production services enable companies to deliver hybrid experiences and capture data across in-person and virtual attendees with one platform

Many organizations are shifting to hybrid events to increase engagement and audience insights across physical and virtual attendees. To help customers deliver immersive digital-first, hybrid experiences, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today introduced Hybrid Mode in ON24 Webcast Elite. Many of the world's most recognized brands use ON24 Webcast Elite to create and deliver engaging live, simulive, and on-demand webinars. With Hybrid Mode now available, organizations can bring all the benefits of digital engagement to their physical events and deliver an integrated, simultaneous, shared experience to in-person and virtual audiences anywhere in the world all in a single digital engagement platform.

"The future of events is hybrid experiences that generate better engagement and data, with physical events complementing and augmenting digital-first strategies," said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24. "By capturing insights across all in-person and virtual attendees, sales and marketing teams can continually enhance their customer experiences, increase the reach of their lead nurture, and drive measurable pipeline and revenue."

Physical events provide little to no data, prompting many organizations to move toward virtual and hybrid events.1 Connecting in-person and virtual audiences is a significant challenge, with most event organizers saying that the technology to ensure a smooth experience is a concern.2

Hybrid Mode in ON24 Webcast Elite makes seamless hybrid experiences possible, enabling companies to customize their events for in-person and virtual attendees. Registrants receive event-related content and communications tailored to their preferred experience. During the event, virtual attendees can view and interact with the same presentations, digital content, Q&As, polls, and network in hybrid breakout rooms, while in-person attendees can scan QR Codes at the venue to quickly access the same interactivity tools.

First-person engagement data, buying signals, and prospect profiles are captured across both physical and virtual attendees throughout the event so marketing and sales can better understand potential customers. Organizations can then take all their hybrid engagement data and use ON24's AI-based recommendation engine to deliver additional content and personalized experiences during and after the event based on an attendee's engagement history and individual interests.

A full suite of production services is also available to support customers' hybrid events. ON24 experts can manage and support filming, live streaming, and remote production with a talented team of video editors, producers, and creative services to help create a high-quality experience. Live captioning and translation services can also extend audience reach, helping scale digital experiences globally.

ON24 Webcast Elite is part of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, which also includes ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

ON24's new hybrid capabilities and services are available today for ON24 Webcast Elite. To learn more, visit ON24.com/Hybrid-Event-Solutions/.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

