Airborne Capital and Mercuria Investment Group agree aviation finance joint venture in Japan

TOKYO and DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airborne Capital Limited ("Airborne") and Mercuria Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Mercuria") are pleased to announce the agreement, between Airborne and Mercuria's subsidiary Mercuria Investment Co., Ltd., to enter into a joint venture for the operation of a new entity in Japan, called "Mercuria Airborne Capital Co., Ltd." ("JV").

The JV provides Airborne with increased access to Japanese aviation investors, and it enables Mercuria to further expand its expertise in cross-border alternative investments, catering to Japanese investors seeking bespoke aviation investments. The business will be a bridge between the specific needs of Japanese aviation investors and the changing dynamics in the global aviation market.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, aircraft investment continues to provide attractive investment and yield opportunities to investors worldwide, with the JV being established in anticipation that the role institutional investors play in the aviation leasing industry will grow at a faster pace.

Mercuria is a multi-strategy investment management group with offices in Tokyo, Beijing, Hong Kong and Bangkok, and its AUM is about USD 2bn. Mercuria has provided innovative solutions in growth, buyout and real asset investments to Japanese and overseas investors.

Airborne is a specialist aircraft leasing and asset management business headquartered in Ireland and with presence in Shannon, Dublin, London, New York, Montreal, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo. Airborne was established in 2017 and manages approximately USD 1bn of aircraft assets through active relationships with global set of investors, including Japanese investors.

Toshihiro Toyoshima, CEO of Mercuria said:

"This joint venture is an exciting step for Mercuria and will broaden the range of international alternative investment opportunities we can offer our clients. The business marries Airborne's global aviation finance expertise with our strong client base and investment pedigree."

Ramki Sundaram, CEO of Airborne Capital said:

"We are delighted to partner with Mercuria and expand on our already successful operations in Japan. Mercuria Airborne Capital will offer institutional investors in Japan access to a growing range of attractive investment opportunities in the global aviation finance sector."

