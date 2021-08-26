Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a $250,000 contract with a Canadian tech company on an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") contract and received the first 50% payment on August 23.

Under the contract, the Company will be deploying its Nexology AI, Nexa Inteligence, that will allow for deepened analysis and understanding of social media influencers related to crypto assets including altcoins. Nexa lnteligence is a social-media discovery and monitoring platform for those who need to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The system collects and analyses data from Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, blogs, web forums, online news sites, Google Alerts and RSS feeds. With it, you'll be able to make qualitative analyses based on both quantitative and qualitative data.

Many investor eyes have turned to the subject of crypto on social media which can have impact on crypto markets and the price rise of a specific coin, sometimes even despite poor business indicators. Companies are looking to find these influencers to engage and an get an understanding of conversation sediment around Bitcoin and altcoins.

Social media is designed specifically to attract to whoever is reading it with algorithms, so when one sees a post from people who are like them, and speak in a way they can relate to, and they can join in the conversation, so they feel closer to the subject. This creates a problem as anyone can set themselves up as a financial influencer or finfluencer.

In April of this year, the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") warned social media sites that it may take action if they continue to allow the promotion of risky, and sometimes fraudulent, investments in crypto to inexperienced investing consumers.

"Companies are looking to AI to help connect there business to their services by getting a leg up on who is saying what on social media and pinpointing and summarizing crypto winners and losers and the meaning of conversations without human being input, but tapping AI," stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter - CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94366