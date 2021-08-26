The "Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vehicle leasing market in Europe is poised to grow by USD62.01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3%

The market is driven by cost-effective ways of obtaining a vehicle and rising technological obsolescence of older vehicles.

The report on vehicle leasing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The vehicle leasing market in Europe analysis include type segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle leasing market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle leasing market in Europe vendors that include ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Groupe PSA, LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Millennium Leasing sp zoo.

Also, the vehicle leasing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

