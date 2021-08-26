Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has added Constanza Gállegos to its leadership team in Europe as Country Manager, Spain.

"BHSI has been expanding rapidly, bringing consistency and stability to customers across Europe," said Chris Colahan, Head of Europe, BHSI. "With her extensive industry experience and relationships, Constanza will play a pivotal role in accelerating our growth in Spain, and we are excited to welcome her to our team."

Constanza has nearly 24 years of experience in the European insurance industry. Most recently, she was Head of Distribution, Europe, at QBE Insurance, where she spent 14 years in increasingly senior positions. She holds Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Economics Bachelor of Business Administration degrees from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

She is based in BHSI's office in Madrid and can be reached at 34 671 543 523 or constanza.gallegos@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and BHEI is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

