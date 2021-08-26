Dutch start-up SolarDuck has secured approval-in-principle for its floating offshore platforms. Its 64 kW pilot project on the inshore water of the Netherlands' widest river was validated by Bureau Veritas.Netherlands-based testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) provider Bureau Veritas (BV), has granted approval-in-principle (AIP) to Dutch start-up SolarDuck for its offshore floating solar solution "King Eider.' An AIP is a framework used by BV to demonstrate project feasibility for novel technologies that are not covered by traditional classification prescriptive rules. It is used to ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
