DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 25/08/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.7349
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 955316
CODE: MSDU
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 120845 EQS News ID: 1229098 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 26, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)