Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, announced that it has been named a leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment for Software Product Engineering Services 2021. The recognition reiterates Tech Mahindra's Integrated Engineering Solutions (IES) leadership in delivering solutions enabling "Digital Engineering Enterprise" across verticals.

Tech Mahindra was evaluated for its engineering services across domains, including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy Utilities and ISVs. With 50+ global engineering centers supporting new program launches and over 350 active global customers, Tech Mahindra is an established leader for Engineering Services in the industry.

L. Ravichandran, President and Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "With accelerated digitalization across industries, the world of engineering has dynamically transformed, leading to innovation in software engineering, adoption of disruptive technologies, thus bringing in excellence into core engineering and smarter operations. As part of our TechM NXT.NOW framework, we are offering extensive engineering solutions, including products, software and technologies to build capabilities and enhance competencies through strategic collaborations. The recognition is a testimony to our continued investments in becoming a full stack service provider in engineering space with capabilities across research and development product engineering, design, consulting, manufacturing services, software development aftermarket."

Tech Mahindra offers a blend of talent, technology, business acumen, and domain expertise to collaborate with enterprises on their engineering journey helping them accelerate positive outcomes from existing engineering initiatives and investments, invent new products and IP (Internet Protocol), and transform business models in alignment with the dynamic market requirements, while traversing towards a sustainable future.

"Tech Mahindra drives differentiation in the software product engineering market through co-innovation initiatives with its customers and joint GTM programs with digital majors such as Cisco and Microsoft. The company derives over half of its software product engineering business from ISVs and internet companies and is also strategically focused on deepening its play with large enterprise customers. While on one hand, the company has showcased an appetite for product carve outs and IP partnerships-based models, it has also been open to value-based pricing, something customers have come to appreciate. Customers also value Tech Mahindra's commercial competitiveness, project management capabilities, and high flexibility during service delivery," said Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Everest Group.

The Everest Group report focuses on engineering services related to the development, testing and maintenance of software products, such as commercial off-the-shelf products for enterprises or customer-facing software/portals/applications meant for revenue generation or service delivery. The report assessed 31 service providers for capabilities on software engineering services based on their market success and delivery capability.

As part of TechM NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

