Solar energy pioneer and founder of Wiki-Solar, Philip Wolfe updates his series of blogs on the world's largest solar power stations, first published in pv magazine in 2019. At that time, there were no single solar power plants over 1 GWAC. The record now is 2.2 GWAC.In 2019, the top five solar parks had a combined capacity of 6.6 GWAC. Fast forward to 2021, and today's top five total over 12.5 GWAC.The intervening Covid-19 pandemic has clearly done little to slow the explosive global growth of utility-scale solar. In three blogs in the coming weeks, the top solar power plants, solar parks, ...

