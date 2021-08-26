Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results from ten additional reconnaissance RC holes at the Pau de Merenda ("PDM") target, and to provide a drilling update at the Cuiú Cuiú gold district in northern Brazil.

Highlights are as follows:

Results from an additional ten reconnaissance RC drill holes at the Pau de Merenda target, located 2.5km NW of the Central gold deposit, have expanded the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket to 800 x 300m in size. The blanket remains open in three of four directions

Assay results are pending on six follow-up RC holes completed within the Machichie SW vein array where a series of NE-trending vein structures have been mapped and previously returned high-grade drill results including 3.4m @ 36.9 g/t gold and 3m @ 13.2 g/t gold

At the MG gold deposit, assay results are currently pending from 8 diamond drill holes and 38 RC drill holes. Assay results are also pending on a number of holes at the Mira Boa target

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "The additional drill results received from the PDM target suggest the presence of a much larger gold-in-oxide blanket than we previously envisaged, and it is still open in several directions. The surface extent of this blanket now exceeds the size of the nearby gold-in-oxide blanket which overlies the nearby primary gold deposit at MG, and obviously begs the question as to where all of the gold in the blanket is being eroded from. Further drilling to define the limits of this blanket is currently in progress, and diamond drilling is planned in order to test for the presence of a primary gold deposit beneath the gold-in-oxide blanket."

PDM Reconnaissance RC Drilling

The PDM target is located approximately 2.5km NW of the Central gold deposit at Cuiú Cuiú (Figure 1) and comprises a significant gold-in-soil anomaly. Limited historic diamond drilling (nine holes totaling 2,593m) at this target previously returned encouraging drill results within the underlying bedrock including 30m @ 1.1 g/t gold in CC-19, 47.1m @ 1.8 g/t gold in CC-20 and 8.5m @ 5.1 g/t gold in CC-22.

Figure 1: Map showing the location of the PDM target, the two known gold deposits at Central and MG and other key targets within the Cuiú Cuiú district

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/94499_589e74055412db45_002full.jpg

A total of 21 initial reconnaissance RC holes have now been completed at PDM to test for the presence of a gold-in-oxide blanket akin to the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket above the primary MG gold deposit.

Assay results from the initial 11 holes, which were drilled vertically at 100m spacings, were encouraging and included 40m @ 2.2 g/t gold from surface, which ended in weathered material averaging 9.4 g/t gold over 7m (see press release dated August 10, 2021). These results from the initial eleven holes indicated the presence of a blanket up to 40m in thickness with minimum dimensions of 400 x 200m, and open in all directions.

The assay results from the most recent ten additional holes have extended the gold-in-oxide blanket to both the east and south-east outlining an area of approximately 800m (NW-SE) x 300m (Figure 2). Results include 10m @ 0.5 g/t gold from 1m depth and 11m @ 0.6 g/t gold from 21m depth from hole RC-115 (Table 1). The blanket remains open in three of four directions, west, east and north.

Additional follow-up drilling (ten RC holes) is in progress aimed at outlining the surface extent of the gold-in-oxide blanket at PDM. Diamond drilling is also planned to test the possibility of an underlying hard-rock primary source.

Figure 2: Map showing the PDM target with previously reported and recently completed vertical RC drill holes (labelled in yellow) and the current estimated limits of the gold-in-oxide blanket

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/94499_589e74055412db45_003full.jpg

Drill Hole Weathering Mineralized Zone From to Width Grade # m m m g/t gold RC114 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 0 16.0 16.0 0.3 EOH 25.0 RC115 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 1.0 11.0 10.0 0.5 21.0 32.0 11.0 0.6 36.0 43.0 7.0 0.1 EOH 49.0 RC116 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 14.0 21.0 7.0 0.6 EOH 35.0 RC117 Oxide/Saprolite 0.0 0.0 0.0 NSV EOH 38.0 RC118 Oxide/Saprolite 0.0 0.0 0.0 NSV EOH 42.0 RC119 Oxide/Saprolite 0.0 0.0 0.0 NSV EOH 51.0 RC120 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 5.0 9.0 4.0 0.4 EOH 60.0 RC121 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 1.0 13.0 12.0 0.4 47.0 57.0 10.0 0.4 EOH 57.0 RC122 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 3.0 9.0 6.0 0.1 16.0 22.0 6.0 0.2 65.0 69.0 4.0 1.5 EOH 69.0 RC123 Oxide/Saprolite Blanket 0.0 8.0 8.0 0.2 EOH 47.0

Table 1: Table of drill results for reconnaissance RC drill holes at PDM RC-114 to RC-123

Drilling Update

MG Drilling

Diamond drilling aimed at defining the high-grade zones within the MG gold deposit is continuing with assay results pending on eight diamond-drill holes.

In addition, RC drilling of the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket which overlies the primary MG gold deposit is also in progress and assay results are pending on 38 RC holes. This brings the total number of RC holes completed to date at MG to 52 from a planned total of 74 holes, with 22 still left to drill.

Machichie SW Follow-up RC Drilling

Six additional follow-up RC holes were recently completed in the Machichie SW vein array where six NE-trending high-grade veins have been identified 300m north of the MG gold deposit. Limited previous drilling from this area has returned high-grade drill results including 3.4m @ 36.9 g/t gold and 3m @ 13.2 g/t gold.

Assay results are pending for all six holes.

Mira Boa Reconnaissance RC Drilling

A total of 33 short RC holes have now been completed at the Mira Boa target which is located 3km south-west of the Central gold deposit and is the site of extensive historic placer gold workings. The source of this gold is currently unexplained. Soil sampling has identified an extensive gold-in-soil anomaly extending over at least 2km N-S which has never been previously tested by drilling, and may represent a concealed gold-in-oxide blanket.

Assay results are pending for all 33 holes.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Two gold deposits have so far been defined at Cuiú Cuiú and contain 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 5.9Mt @ 0.90g/t (200,000 oz) and Inferred resources of 19.5Mt @ 1.24g/t (800,000 oz).

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history producing an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Guillermo Hughes, MAusIMM and FAIG., a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. This news release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions pertaining to the following: strategic plans and future operations, and results of exploration. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Notes

Gold analysis has been conducted by SGS method FAA505 (fire assay of 50g charge), with higher grade samples checked by FAA525. Analytical quality is monitored by certified references and blanks. Until dispatch, samples are stored under the supervision the Company's exploration office. The samples are couriered to the assay laboratory using a commercial contractor. Pulps are returned to the Company and archived. Drill holes results are quoted as down-hole length weighted intersections.

