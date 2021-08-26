Systemair AB Interim Report Q1 2021/22

Press Release, August 26, 2021

First quarter, May - July 2020

Net sales increased by 9.1 percent to SEK 2,290 million (2,100).

Organic growth was 13.3 percent (-4.4).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 210 million (182).

The operating margin was 9.2 percent (8.7).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 157 million (82).

Earnings per share totalled SEK 2.98 (1.57).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 159 million (235).





Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"The first quarter shows continued strong growth and margin improvement. Organic growth was 13.3 percent (-4.4) and our operating margin was 9.2 percent (8.7). During the quarter, we recorded a strong order intake compared with the corresponding period last year. At the end of the quarter, we experienced component shortages that have delayed some deliveries."

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 (CET) on August 26, 2021.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and employs approximately 6,500 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

