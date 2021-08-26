Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical stellt das `MUST HAVE´ für den COVID-Herbst vor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M28W ISIN: SE0002133975 Ticker-Symbol: 52S 
Stuttgart
26.08.21
10:30 Uhr
38,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,26 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSTEMAIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,20036,75013:14
36,35036,60013:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2021 | 13:05
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Systemair AB Interim Report Q1 2021/22

Press Release, August 26, 2021

First quarter, May - July 2020

  • Net sales increased by 9.1 percent to SEK 2,290 million (2,100).
  • Organic growth was 13.3 percent (-4.4).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 210 million (182).
  • The operating margin was 9.2 percent (8.7).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 157 million (82).
  • Earnings per share totalled SEK 2.98 (1.57).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 159 million (235).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"The first quarter shows continued strong growth and margin improvement. Organic growth was 13.3 percent (-4.4) and our operating margin was 9.2 percent (8.7). During the quarter, we recorded a strong order intake compared with the corresponding period last year. At the end of the quarter, we experienced component shortages that have delayed some deliveries."

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 (CET) on August 26, 2021.

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and employs approximately 6,500 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment

  • Interim Report Systemair 2021_22 Q1-ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85e41b11-c4f1-4d7d-b265-b69b4d5bde96)

SYSTEMAIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.