EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Purchase Order from Bell Canada to Install Windular Renewable Energy Systems in 2021

Purchase Order represents the seventh installation of the Windular renewable energy system at Bell Canada remote sites in Northern Ontario.

Windular's innovative wind and solar powered system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint, offering a significant revenue opportunity for EHT on a global basis.

More than 1 million of the world's existing towers rely solely on diesel fuel for power, representing a potential multi-billion-dollar renewable infrastructure opportunity as global telecom's pursue carbon neutral and reduced GHG emissions.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that its Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") business unit has received a purchase order from Bell Canada to install renewable energy systems in Northern Ontario for 2021.

Windular, whose clients include global telecommunication giants Telenor Group, a leading public company across Nordics and Asia with a $31B market cap, and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations with solutions that can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers.

Under this initiative, Windular will work with Bell Canada to provide a sustainable source of power to their existing towers, reducing their need for diesel generation in remote off-grid locations. "We have been working closely with Bell Canada for the past few years where the addition of more renewable power as well as better power management further contributes to the reduced operation of diesel power and a further reduction in carbon emissions", said Jerry Foster, President of EHT. This will be the seventh installation of Windular's energy systems at Bell Canada remote sites in Northern Ontario and will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Bell Canada is the first telecommunications company in North America to be certified ISO 50001 for their focus on continuous energy management. The attached link highlights their initiative and our Windular technology which can be seen at the 42 second mark of their video.

Bell Canada Video Link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=GvP-xwS3JbQ&feature=youtu.be

Additional videos on Windular's technology including its work with Telenor Group can be found here: https://www.windular.com/videos

As these remote sites have increased their power requirements, Windular's scalable technology using both wind and EHT's solar technology provides a solution not only for clients like Bell Canada but a myriad of global telecommunication firms facing increasing energy costs associated with 5G network rollouts and the over 1 million cell towers worldwide still powered by diesel generators. Moving these 1 million cell towers from diesel generators to renewable energy is a potential multi-billion-dollar renewable infrastructure opportunity that EHT will be competing in with Windular.

In addition to this purchase order, Windular is also engaged in a new client opportunity with a mobile network operator ("MNO") in the Caribbean. "Providing viable turnkey renewable solutions with wind and now EHT solar is a game changer moving forward" added Foster. "Many global MNO's have established aggressive mandates to reduce reliance on diesel generators and the costly fuel logistics to remote sites. Windular is strongly positioned to capitalize on this growing demand with our global partners and we look forward to updating our shareholders as we scale our technology to new sites."

Highlights of the Windular Transaction

Powerful Clean Tech Product Portfolio - Windular's innovative wind turbine system enhances the EHT value proposition with an unmatched green energy solution for a global market sector demanding a reduction or elimination of the reliance on a diesel generator power source.

- Windular's innovative wind turbine system enhances the EHT value proposition with an unmatched green energy solution for a global market sector demanding a reduction or elimination of the reliance on a diesel generator power source. Grows Global Presence - engagements with Telenor Group and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provide an opportunity to scale across hundreds of off-grid towers in the next 12-24 months.

- engagements with Telenor Group and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provide an opportunity to scale across hundreds of off-grid towers in the next 12-24 months. Proprietary 'Smart Tracking' System - sources and positions the wind turbine system to autonomously circumnavigate the existing telecom tower asset for the best wind locations including proprietary safety mechanisms to protect the wind turbine against extreme weather conditions.

- sources and positions the wind turbine system to autonomously circumnavigate the existing telecom tower asset for the best wind locations including proprietary safety mechanisms to protect the wind turbine against extreme weather conditions. Offsets Grid Unreliability and Reduces/Eliminates Diesel Power Dependence - for global rural and remote telecom towers that have limited or no access to grid power.

- for global rural and remote telecom towers that have limited or no access to grid power. Optimizes Product Verticals - wind technology will be integrated into EHT's residential and agricultural products, further improving EHT's ability to provide sustainable energy in all climates.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT (TSXV: EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

EHT has completed the acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT). WRT provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

