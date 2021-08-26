Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: MWXRF) ("the Company"), a company positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. CEO of the Company, Greg Pendura, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We got our roots in the junior mining sector many years ago," shared Pendura. "We've basically evolved from that into a material processing company," he continued. "We have various technologies that are patent-pending in the material processing side," added Pendura. "We have also evolved from the mining industry into a more industrial sector, which is the automotive catalytic converter sector. We anticipate significant growth happening from a business perspective."

"What are your thoughts on the next two to four quarters?", asked Jolly. "We have transitioned into a leading role in the recovery of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters," said Pendura, before elaborating on the Company's decision to transition to this sector. "With the current prices of platinum at $1,000 per ounce and palladium at $2,000 per ounce, it is a huge market."

"Why did you form the joint venture with Davis Recycling in Tennessee?", asked Jolly. "We have been working with Davis Recycling for close to three years now," said Pendura. "They are actually the company that brought the opportunity of diesel catalytic conversion to us," he continued, adding that the Company has been working to process the catalytic converters in an eco-friendly manner.

"The most important aspect of this business is supply chain management," said Pendura. "Luckily, we found a partner that we feel very strongly about and they have supported us," he shared. "We anticipate a strong relationship with them moving forward."

"Why is this an exciting opportunity for new and existing shareholders moving forward?", asked Jolly. "We will be the first eco-friendly solution in North America," shared Pendura. "Our commercial plant will be producing approximately ten tonnes per day of spent diesel catalytic converters," he continued. "Our revenues could exceed $100 million," said Pendura. "These are phenomenal numbers from a business perspective, there's growth beyond North America, we're first to market, and it's a growing $25 billion market."

"When do you expect revenues to start showing up on the balance sheet?", asked Jolly. Pendura shared that the Company expects revenues to begin showing up in the fourth quarter of this year from their pilot plant, while their commercial plant is expected to be in full production in the second quarter of 2022.

To close the interview, Pendura encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's updates and current projects as they continue to grow and expand.

To hear Greg Pendura's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7930476-ceo-of-mineworx-technologies-greg-pendura-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession in which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information go to www.mineworx.net.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Greg Pendura

President and CEO

(780) 800-0726

greg@mineworx.net

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94504