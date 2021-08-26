Brazilan PV module recycling specialist SunR has already recycled 30 tons of panels and expects to receive another 125 tons. According to its CEO, demand for recycled panels, especially broken panels, has increased considerably in recent years.From pv magazine Brazil SunR began offering PV panel recycling services in Brazil this year, especially to product distributors and systen integrators. Since the beginning of 2021, the company has received 30 tons of panels and expects to receive another 125 tons that should be sent for recycling or proper disposal. Altogether, there are more than 100 disposal ...

