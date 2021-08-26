Construction on the new factory is scheduled to begin by the end of the year and manufacturing activities should begin in 2023.China National Building Materials (CNBM), the parent company of Chinese panel maker Jetion Solar and German module manufacturer Avancis, has announced plans to build a 5 GW manufacturing facility for the production of heterojunction (HJT) panels in in Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province, China. Jetion Solar will invest RMB3 billion ($46 million) in the factory, which is expected to begin manufacturing activities in 2023. Construction at the site is planned to start by the ...

