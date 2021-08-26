CoreDial Wins a 2021 "Best Places to Work" Award from the Philadelphia Business Journal

"Want More, Give More, Get It Done" Values Helped the Company Shift To Remote Operations and Land Its Sixth "Best Places to Work" Recognition

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that it has once again been named a "Best Place to Work" by the Philadelphia Business Journal. CoreDial was chosen based on its strong company culture, its ability to seamlessly weather the transition to remote operations, and its growing team of highly-skilled and motivated employees. This marks the sixth time CoreDial has received this recognition.

The "Best Places to Work" program recognizes "the top companies to work for in greater Philadelphia as voted by the people who know them best: their employees," according to the publication. Companies were ranked based on a series of surveys submitted by employees regarding workplace policies, shared goals, benefits, work/life balance, team building activities, and community initiatives. CoreDial was one of only 25 companies to be recognized on the 2021 list.

Based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, CoreDial provides high quality, reliable, and margin-rich cloud communications solutions to its network of more than 850 channel partners. The company distinguishes its workplace by emphasizing and nurturing a culture of "Want More, Give More, Get It Done." This philosophy focuses on maintaining an enriching, positive environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and execution among all levels of staff. These values proved essential in helping CoreDial's employees make a seamless transition to remote work in 2020, all while remaining highly productive, engaged, and focused on their mission of being the best at enabling the IT channel to succeed with cloud communications.

To support the adoption, strength, and ongoing embodiment of this culture, the company offers programs and facilities (both onsite and virtual) that address health, wellness, relaxation, and recreation. Community service is integral to CoreDial's culture as well; the company engages in and encourages community service activities that provide much-needed assistance to local philanthropic organizations and fosters camaraderie across the team.

"We have always believed that our people are our most important asset. They're integral to CoreDial's success and to our partners' success," said Alan Rihm, CoreDial's chief executive officer. "Now more than ever, with employees working from home or preparing for a hybrid schedule, building a culture that's welcoming, invigorating, innovative, and collaborative is crucial. We're extremely grateful that our team members have stayed true to our 'Want More, Give More, Get It Done' values and remained positive and engaged throughout the past 18 months. From recruiting to interviewing to onboarding to logging-on every morning, work doesn't look the same as it did two years ago. But we're as committed as ever to maintaining a culture that enables our team members to achieve the highest levels of success, and this award validates that commitment."

