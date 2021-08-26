Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2021) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") announced today the appointment of Carlton Griffith to the Company's Board of Directors. Further to the Company's July 13, 2021 press release, this appointment fulfills one of the conditions attached to the acquisition of BitBit Financial Inc. ("BitBit") whereby BitBit was extended the right to appoint a director to the Board of iMining.

Mr. Griffith has over 30 years' experience in real estate management, having worked for some of Canada's most prestigious property management firms including Grubb & Ellis (for Microsoft Canada), Mintz & Partners, and Chrysler Pension Fund. In addition to his real estate expertise, Mr. Griffith also brings significant experience in the non-profit sector and serves on several non-profit executive boards. Mr. Griffith is committed to helping organizations create efficient and sustainable practices that are suitable to their respective needs.

"I am excited to welcome Carlton to iMining," said Khurram Shroff, President and CEO. "Carlton's expertise in operations and real estate management brings a diverse perspective, which will serve us well as we continue to implement our growth strategy with the diverse businesses currently under the iMining umbrella and future acquisitions."

Carlton Griffith's appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Robert Eadie as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Eadie for his years of service to the Board and commitment to shareholders. Mr. Eadie will continue to serve as an Advisor to iMining's Board of Directors.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a growth oriented, TSXV listed company, focused on linking traditional capital markets with blockchain investment opportunities. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company provides retail and institutional investors a safe and secure way to stake, mine and exchange digital assets using proprietary and secure solutions. We are driven by our core values to operate with transparency, efficiency, and sustainability as we work toward building long-term shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Saleem Moosa"

Saleem Moosa, Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Robert Eadie, Advisor to the Board

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935 Facsimile: 1-604-602-4936

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Evan Eadie, Corporate Development

Email: eeadie@imining.com

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 ext. 203

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94451